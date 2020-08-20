PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday with presidential candidate Joe Biden accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. Thursday night, Sen. Kamala Harris made history accepting the vice-presidential nomination.

Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.

“I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America,” Harris said.

The California senator delivered her speech remotely, from a stage near running mate Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” Harris said. “Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

The third night of the virtual convention featured many of the party’s female leaders.

“Joe and Kamala can win by three million more votes and still lose, take it from me,” Hillary Clinton said.

The Democrats’ biggest star, former President Barack Obama also spoke.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama said.

President Trump was live-tweeting the event and he lashed out at his predecessor, questioning why Obama waited until April to endorse Biden.

Earlier in the day, President Trump struck a similarly dismissive note.

“The reason I’m here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden,” Trump said. “Because if they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here.”

The convention culminates later Thursday when Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination.

The Republican National Convention starts next week. It will run Monday through Thursday.