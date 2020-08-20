PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoulder to shoulder, united for one cause to stop the violence. Philadelphia police officers, including the commissioner, walked with residents in North Philly to send a strong message.

Dozens gathered in North Philadelphia on Thursday with the sounds of prayer echoing down the streets and a call for peace and the end of the violence that has plagued Philadelphia this year.

Finding video of violent and deadly shootings for this story was unfortunately all too easy. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to police data, homicides are up 33% compared to last year, more than 252 people dying in the so-called City of Brotherly Love.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to live with a head on a swivel, everywhere I go,” Outlaw said. “I don’t want that for y’all.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other department top brass marched with community members. The big question, what can the department and city officials do to stop the violence?

“These are the very folks we’re trying to reach and the only way to find out the answers to the questions we have is to ask them,” Outlaw said.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” Neil Jones said.

Jones is a block captain and community activist. He says he’s grateful the commissioner is walking the beat, making it known she wants to see the shootings and killings stop.

“I appreciate her coming around, putting her face in our community, and letting us know she cares about our community,” Jones said.