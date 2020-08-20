Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage runaway. Police say 16-year-old Alysia Kazlouski ran away from her Bensalem home on July 23.
Authorities say Alysia could be staying with friends in either Bensalem or Philadelphia.
Alysia is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds.
In a statement, Alysia’s parents told Eyewitness News, “We love and miss you and want you home safe.”
Anyone with any information about Alysia’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 215-633-3719.
