GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities believe someone has information that could solve a double homicide in Glassboro. Police were called to a home on Warrick Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
There, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Manuel DelaRosa Jr. and 36-year-old Shantal Farrow.
Authorities say they do not believe this was a random attack.
“We do not believe this was a random act and are confident that there is not any imminent danger to the Glassboro community. We are aggressively investigating this double homicide, doing everything possible to bring to justice the individual(s) who carried out these acts of senseless violence,” Gloucester County Acting Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman said in a statement.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.