PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — AMC Theaters are finally reopening Thursday. The movie theater chain is even offering some throwback prices to lure audiences back and celebrate their 100th anniversary.
To mark the company’s anniversary, ticket prices on Thursday will only cost 15 cents to match the movie ticket prices from 1920.
Moviegoers are required to wear masks and the theaters will have limited capacity.
The locations reopening in the Philadelphia area include Neshaminy Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall and Marple Crossroads.
Unfortunately the 15 cent movie ticket deal is sold out in the Philadelphia area.
