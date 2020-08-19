VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been going the extra mile to help their neighbors. A Villanova student is doing just that.

“It’s very quiet. It’s less people walking around,” senior Jasmine Mays said.

Mays says she’s glad the campus is reopened, but with the threat of coronavirus, she was concerned for her safety.

“I was nervous,” Mays said. “I was concerned because I’m asthmatic.”

That’s why she started the COVID-19 Prevention Pantry Project, creating a place where students can stock up on personal protection equipment and anything else they may need to stay on campus and remain safe.

Mays posted flyers with info around campus and started a GoFundMe page. Donations have poured in.

“I feel great that others are getting involved,” Mays said.

On Saturday, Mays is planning on handing out dozens of free COVID-19 prevention kits on campus.

“I will be distributing 100 kits and the pantry will be set up after that for as long as people will be on campus and to be able to help as many as people as possible,” Mays said.

Mays is working with the nonprofit Alternative Resource Network to help coordinate the pantry. Everything from laundry detergent to hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves are free to any student who needs them.

“I’m here for you. Villanova is here for you,” Mays said.

Mays says students who need specific items can reach out to her directly. You can do that by clicking here.