Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood overnight. It happened inside of a home on the 4000 block of Franklin Street, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was found on the second floor with a gunshot wound to her neck. Medics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.
Police say they know the shooter.
“Information from family members inside of the property where the shooting took place, we’re told that this was a domestic shooting and we’re given the name and a description of the possible shooter,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police are still searching for that suspect.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.