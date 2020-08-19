PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A scathing report from the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Inspector General says the district put health at risk by rushing a renovation project at Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy.
Nearly 1,000 students had to be relocated last fall after workers found asbestos during the project.
The report released Wednesday said conditions at the school were “deplorable.” The president of the school board apologized for the district’s missteps.
“The board deeply regrets that students, teachers, staff and Benjamin Franklin High School, having to endure a year of school learning in the conditions described in the report,” Philadelphia School Board President Joyce Wilkerson said.
Superintendent Dr. William Hite said he’s taking recommendations in the report to improve the way the district handles construction and environmental concerns at schools.
