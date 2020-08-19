PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. Forty-three-year-old Anthony Cromwell is wanted for the attempted murder of a Philadelphia Police Narcotics officer Tuesday in Germantown.
Officials say a narcotics investigation was underway in Germantown, involving a plainclothes police officer in an unmarked car, just before 12 p.m.
During the course of the investigation, the undercover officer was approached by the suspect or had some encounter with him and that is when gunshots were exchanged.
The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
“The level of violence and lawlessness in the city at this time is simply unacceptable,” said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby. “We’ll pay this reward at time of arrest, someone knows where this defendant is hiding out.”
Anyone with information regarding this suspect should call 9-1-1 or 215-686-TIPS.
