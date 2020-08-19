Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. Forty-three-year-old Anthony Cromwell is wanted for the attempted murder of a Philadelphia Police Narcotics officer Tuesday in Germantown.
Officials say a narcotics investigation was underway in Germantown, involving a plainclothes police officer in an unmarked car, just before 12 p.m.
During the course of the investigation, the undercover officer was approached by the suspect or had some encounter with him and that is when gunshots were exchanged.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect should call 9-1-1 or 215-686-TIPS.
