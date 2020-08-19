PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University undergrads will continue learning remotely for the fall semester. The announcement comes after several colleges across the country have switched to online-only learning after in-person courses led to COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

Drexel University housing will also remain closed during the fall.

“We had all hoped to stage our gradual return to campus, but the shifting nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on other colleges and universities has necessitated a change of course for Drexel. After much consultation and a frank assessment of the situation at large universities that have brought undergraduate students back to campus, we have made the decision that undergraduate courses will continue remotely for the fall quarter, and Drexel University housing will remain closed to undergraduates during the fall term,” Drexel President John Fry wrote in a letter to the community.

Additionally, Drexel has canceled a scheduled tuition increase.

Drexel graduate students will continue in a hybrid learning model for the fall.

Fry says the decision to continue remote learning was made after seeing recent outbreaks on college campuses across the country.

Notre Dame stopped on-campus classes and is switching to online only for two weeks with at least 147 confirmed cases.

The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill did the same with more than 300 cases so far.

Meanwhile, Temple University is reporting two positive COVID-19 cases as students return to campus.