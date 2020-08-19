PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether students are scheduled to head back to school in person or online, parents are preparing for a unique start to the academic year. Jefferson Health Family Physician Dr. Rob Danoff joined CBS3 Wednesday morning with some advice before kids go back to class.

Pennsylvania is now requiring all students to wear a mask while inside the classroom.

Dr. Danoff says the best thing parents can do right now is get their kids used to wearing the masks.

“Have kids go online and look at which type of facial covering they want, have them pick it out this way they have a big part in what they are wearing,” Dr. Danoff said. “Also make sure that it fits properly. Now is the time to start having them wearing it a little bit more each and every day so they’re used to it and you know the straps at the end of it, make sure they know that’s what they hold onto when they put it on and take it off. So they don’t get germs on their hands.”

He also recommends students take at least three masks to school in three separate plastic bags in case one of them gets dirty.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Rob Danoff.