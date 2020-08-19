BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Fall is quickly approaching and one Pennsylvania town is already canceling a Halloween parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez announced the city is canceling the 99th annual Halloween parade.
The parade draws thousands of people each year and officials say it would not be possible to ensure social distancing is being followed.
“The Halloween parade is another seasonal tradition that Bethlehem embraces,” Donchez said. “While we are disappointed, we believe it is the right decision for 2020 and look forward to it returning in 2021.”
The parade was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Mayor Donchez confirms there will be trick-or-treating in Bethlehem on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Residents who plan to trick-or-treat are asked to wear masks if it is not already a part of their costumes and to practice social distancing.
For more information click here.
You must log in to post a comment.