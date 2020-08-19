Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Wednesday evening. It happened on the 200 block of West Mentor Street just before 5 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot once in the left side of the jaw. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made but police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
