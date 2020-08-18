PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The drive-in concert craze has come to Philadelphia. British rock band The Struts are finding a way to entertain fans live as normal concerts remain on hold amid the pandemic.

People are in for a real treat Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. It’s an absolutely beautiful night for a concert.

The stage is all set up and even the parking spots are marked off, socially distanced from one another.

Eyewitness News was on scene for The Struts’ soundcheck.

Any @TheStruts fans headed to their drive-in concert tonight in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park?? It should definitely be a unique experience! They look & sound great! I’ll have a preview of what concerts are looking like during this pandemic on @CBSPhilly @ 5:30 & 6pm pic.twitter.com/APktMbRYtq — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 18, 2020

The Struts are headlining the first concert in the four-week drive-in concert and comedy series happening in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.

There will be contactless ticket scanning through vehicle windows and then cars will be ushered to a designated parking space where fans will enjoy the show by tuning in through their FM radio.

Tickets are being sold by car, with a maximum of four people per vehicle.

CBS3’s Trang Do spoke the bandmembers before tonight’s concert. They say they are thrilled to perform their first show in months.

“We know that the dates had to be changed. So anyone coming tonight, we really appreciate sort of like moving your plans, coming to show your love and support. We are not gonna let you down, it’s gonna be a fantastic show. See you tonight,” The Struts frontman Luke Spiller said.

The Struts are no strangers to Philly. This will be their 16th performance in the region since 2015. The fans just keep bringing them back.