PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. To celebrate, the Clay Studio in Old City is displaying a series of artisan-made commemorative plates profiling women.
Each one is full of detail and diversity.
“We are so excited to celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment by having a show called ‘100 years, 100 women.’ We’ve asked 50 artists to each make two commemorative plates that celebrate women who have inspired them,” said Jennifer Zwilling. “They can be personal heroes or they can be people who inspire you because of the great social work and another kind of work that they do.”
If you would like to see this gorgeous 100 Years, 100 Women exhibit, the Clay Studio is open but limiting capacity. However, it will be fully online as well for all to see.
