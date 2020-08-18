CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in Nicetown. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

An eyewitness says two men shot at the victim before getting away in a white minivan.

Police also discovered a stolen Dodge SUV riddled with bullets, parked nearby with a loaded gun inside.

So far no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

