PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in Nicetown. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.
An eyewitness says two men shot at the victim before getting away in a white minivan.
Police also discovered a stolen Dodge SUV riddled with bullets, parked nearby with a loaded gun inside.
So far no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
