CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Christopher Currid, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video and a description of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 4-year-old boy Sunday night in Tacony. Police are searching for the driver of a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Police say the driver of that vehicle struck a boy who had just gotten a treat from an ice cream truck on the 6600 block of Keystone Street. Police say the driver crossed the double line to get around the ice cream truck and never stopped.

The victim’s grandmother identified the boy as 4-year-old Christopher Currid.

Credit: Christopher Currid’s family

Police say the striking vehicle was last seen turning eastbound on Longshore Avenue.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

Comments