PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video and a description of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 4-year-old boy Sunday night in Tacony. Police are searching for the driver of a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows.
Wanted: Suspect for Auto vs Pedestrian in the 15th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/eyVMlCYCYd pic.twitter.com/iS830fpqkd
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 19, 2020
Police say the driver of that vehicle struck a boy who had just gotten a treat from an ice cream truck on the 6600 block of Keystone Street. Police say the driver crossed the double line to get around the ice cream truck and never stopped.
The victim’s grandmother identified the boy as 4-year-old Christopher Currid.
Police say the striking vehicle was last seen turning eastbound on Longshore Avenue.
If you have any information, you are urged to call police.
You must log in to post a comment.