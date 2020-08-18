PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Kensington section after a man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk. Police say the man was found on the 3300 block of Braddock Street, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim, believed to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s, was bleeding heavily. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Authorities say it is unclear how he died.
“Initially, medics believed that this may have been a stabbing victim and he does have one obvious large laceration to his arm. And there is also a large amount of blood coming from his neck, face, chest area,” Philadelphia Police Chief Scott Small said.
Police say they found several surveillance cameras that face that crime scene. They are working to retrieve the footage to gather more information.
