PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have issued an eviction notice for people living in two homeless encampments in the city. The notice was issued on Monday to the groups camped out along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and at 20th and Ridge Avenue.
.@PhiladelphiaGov set a 9am deadline for a homeless encampment along the Ben Franklin Parkway to disperse. As of now it doesn’t appear as though anyone has left. Supporters are blocking access to the park with barricades, cones and boards @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DGexC8RMXc
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 18, 2020
They have been given until 9 a.m. Tuesday to move out of the area.
The encampment began more than two months ago as protests over the lack of affordable housing broke out in the city.
“There’s so many vacant houses in the City of Philadelphia, you know why can’t the city do something for the people who don’t have a place to live,” one woman said.
Some city council members are asking Mayor Jim Kenney to withdraw the eviction notice saying more negotiation is needed.
