PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania will be one of several states filing a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s changes to the U.S. Postal Services in an attempt to stop mail-in votes.
Pennsylvania Attorney General General Josh Shapiro announced the lawsuit on Tuesday afternoon.
“We will be filing a federal lawsuit challenging the nationwide operational changes at the US Postal Service,” Shapiro tweeted. “This multi-state coalition will protect the Postal Service and ensure safe, secure, vote-by-mail.”
Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.
— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) August 18, 2020
The lawsuit seeks to halt unilateral changes at the Postal Service in order to ensure safe and secure vote-by-mail across the country.
Shapiro says the Trump Administration’s changes to the postal service were “recklessly” made.
“We will be taking action to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on, whether it’s for delivering their prescription drugs or for carrying their very right to vote,” Shapiro said. “Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.”
Meanwhile, the postmaster general announced Tuesday he will be halting the operational changes put in place to cut costs at the embattled U.S Postal Service until after the November election, according to CBS News.
