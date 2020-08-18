PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija spoke exclusively with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday as the Republicans get ready for their convention next week. Pence was asked about the deadly gun violence in Philadelphia.

Kartalija: Philadelphia is having an incredibly violent year. Three dozen people were shot this past weekend. What do you say to families who have lost loved ones to gun violence?

Pence: Our hearts go out to the families that have lost loved ones in this city and frankly in cities across the country, where we see rising violence. It just underscores President [Donald] Trump and our administration’s determination to work with state and local law enforcement to support our police and to make sure that they have the resources to stem this rising tide of violence. What we’re not gonna do is defund the police. But we are going to do everything in our power to restore law and order to the cities of our nation.

Kartalija: Like other major cities, Philadelphia is dealing with homeless encampments, and people who refuse to leave until they believe they are being supported. What do you and the president believe is the next step here?

Pence: For those struggling with this economy, we are going to call on Congress to provide additional relief for Americans that are out of work. We want additional payments to go directly to families. But the best thing we can do for Americans that are going through hard times is top open up American again — that includes opening up schools again.

Kartalija: Today is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In this election, how do you plan to win women voters?

Pence: When you look at opportunities that women have had throughout the course of this country — but over the last 100 years, it’s going to be about security, it’s going to be about jobs and opportunity. But ultimately, it’s going to be about recognizing that to open up America again, we need to open up America’s schools.

