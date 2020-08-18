PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija spoke exclusively with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday as the Republicans get ready for their convention next week. Pence was asked about the deadly gun violence in Philadelphia.
“It just underscores President [Donald] Trump and our administration’s determination to work with state and local law enforcement to support our police and to make sure that they have the resources to stem this rising tide of violence,” Pence said. “What we’re not gonna do is defund the police, we’re not gonna give way to the agenda of the radical left that wants to blame law enforcement, but rather we’re gonna support law enforcement.”
