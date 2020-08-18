Comments
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A man has been taken into custody following a fire in Delaware County. Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 700 block of Windsor Circle in Folcroft, around 10 p.m. Monday.
Crews quickly realized this was no ordinary fire when they spotted a man on the roof. They say he had a cinder block tied to his neck and was threatening to jump.
A police SWAT team responded and negotiated with the man, eventually taking him into custody early Tuesday morning.
It is unclear why that man was on the roof and if the fire was intentionally set.
