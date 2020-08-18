PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local congress members are seeing themselves what’s going on inside the post office. This comes as the postal service is under scrutiny for mail delays and its potential impact on the November election.
Among them is resident Debbie Garrett of Cheltenham. She’s holding a sign that reads, ‘keep your hands off our mail.’
That message, she says, is directed to President Trump and other lawmakers who she believes are not adequately funding the United States Postal Service and causing delays in her mail.
“What is happening, is there a shortage of postal workers? Machinery has been taken out of many and it’s not right we been out postal service like we need food,” Garrett said.
Congressman Evans stopped by the post office in Wyncote, Montgomery County where he met with U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, as well as a retired postal worker Clay Smith.
At 1 p.m., Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected to announce action his office is taking over changes at the U.S. Postal Service.
