PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official, Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee. He was formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

The theme for night two was leadership matters. Seventeen speakers, dubbed rising starts, had their moment on the national stage.

Night two of the Democratic National Convention focused on leadership and the party’s past and future.

Local rising stars who made appearances include U.S. Rep. Brenden Boyle and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

“He’ll build an economy that rewards work, not wealth and get rid of the Trump tax cuts that only benefit big corporations and the rich. He’ll invest in health care, education and infrastructure,” Boyle said of Biden.

“When I wanted to marry the man I loved, Joe Biden was the first national figure to support me and my family,” Kenyatta said.

Former president Bill Clinton was also a featured speaker and issued his sharpest rebuke yet of President Trump.

“We have just 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s COVID cases. Our unemployment rate is almost twice as high as South Korea’s, two-and-a-half times the United Kingdom’s, more than three times Japan’s,” Clinton said. “Our choice is Joe Biden. Joe helped us bring us back from a depression before. He can do it again.”

Tuesday’s keynote speaker was Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who delivered her remarks from a school in Wilmington, Delaware where she taught.

“What Jill is best at helping me do is figure out who the people around me would be most compatible with me. She knows me, I think, better than I know me,” Joe Biden said.

Instead of the convention’s traditional roll call of states to officially nominate Joe Biden, this year, it happened virtually with a speaker from each state and territory.