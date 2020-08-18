PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Jill Biden is the headliner on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Dr. Biden will deliver remarks live from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware.
She’ll speak from Room 232, the classroom where she taught English in the early 1990s.
And it appears that Dr. Biden has Philadelphia on her mind as she prepares to deliver her remarks. She shared this throwback photo in a tweet saying:
“As I prepare to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, it’s hard not to think about where I come from. I’ll always be that girl from Philly.”
As I prepare to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, it's hard not to think about where I come from.
I’ll always be that girl from Philly. pic.twitter.com/a72lFAO3T9
— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 17, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.