Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three people were shot in West Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Police say an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were all shot in the legs. All three victims are in stable condition.
Police believe the victims may have been caught in the crossfire of a shootout.
N0 arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.