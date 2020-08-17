CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three people were shot in West Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were all shot in the legs. All three victims are in stable condition.

Police believe the victims may have been caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

N0 arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

