PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an employee of the Gypsy Lane Condominiums was stabbed multiple times by a co-worker. It happened on the 4000 block of Gypsy Lane around 4:20 p.m. in the city’s East Falls section Monday.
Police say the 41-year-old employee was stabbed multiple times in the neck, back and left side by a co-worker.
The victim was rushed to the hospital by another co-worker and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
