PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should start preparing children now for wearing masks all day if they are heading back to the classroom. In a new report, the academy says masks can be worn safely by all children ages 2 and older.
They suggest parents teach children how to put on and take off masks properly. Another suggestion is making sure it’s over the nose and under the chin.
They also say the best masks also have two or three layers of fabric and adjustable straps.
