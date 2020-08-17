WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The coronavirus has led to some school districts and leagues to cancel sports until next year. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday gave the green light to fall outdoor sports.

Eyewitness News caught up with a South Jersey high school athletic director on what this means for athletes and coaches.

It’s the decision they’ve been waiting to hear for months. The athletic director says the virus is a tough opponent but they’re going to take it one day at a time.

“We are making it clear that whether a student-athlete is participating in remote learning or in-person instruction, their ability to participate with their team will not be altered in any way,” Gov. Murphy said.

It’s the exciting announcement many student-athletes have been waiting for. Whether they’re learning from home or in a classroom, student-athletes will be able to play as long as it’s outside.

“Some districts have already given notice that their teams will not be taking the field or lining up at the starting line, as is their right. We are not going to overrule them,” Murphy said.

One South Jersey school district is already gearing up to play. On Monday evening, Eyewitness News spoke with Washington Township Athletic Director Kevin Murphy.

“We had 40 field hockey players on campus this morning for practice, and we had 60 football players. Tennis players will be in on Tuesday. They’re excited, they want to be with their friends, they want to be competitive,” Kevin Murphy said.

Schools are still awaiting guidance from the NJSIAA. The model teams will follow is expected to be announced later this week.

“Under the governor’s leadership, we’ve done a great job doing what we need to do. Hopefully, that continues and we can play winter sports,” Kevin Murphy said.

He says if you’re a student-athlete who plays winter sports, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and have faith. A decision has not been made regarding indoor sports just yet.