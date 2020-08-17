Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A more environmentally-friendly cargo ship has arrived in our area. The M/V Del Monte Gold is an energy-efficient refrigerated cargo ship.
A ceremony marking the ship’s arrival in our area was held in Gloucester City Monday, before the ship’s docking at the Port of Philadelphia.
The ship features a number of innovations to reduce energy use and scrubbers to clean its exhaust.
It’s cargo today included 11,000 pallets of bananas, pineapples and other tropical fruits from Central and South America.
