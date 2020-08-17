PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been almost two weeks since floodwaters from Tropical Storm Isaisas damaged homes and properties in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia. On Monday, residents were looking for answers.

On Aug. 4, a deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Isaisas pummeled Philadelphia and one of the hardest-hit areas was in the Eastwick section of the city.

“My total first floor, lost everything. My daughter lost her car. Everything was underwater,” one man said.“I haven’t heard anything from the city.”

That was three days later, on Aug. 7, as frustrated residents cleaned up the mess. Now city officials are holding a virtual town hall.

“I know very well that our Eastwick community has been through a lot,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Representatives from city agencies outlined the devastating impact to the community.

“So far we have inspected over 500 properties in the area,” said Dave Perri with Licenses and Inspections.

He says only one home had structural damage but so far, six rental properties have been deemed unsafe for tenants.

“We continue to do habitability inspections of rental properties,” Perri said.

City officials also took written questions from neighbors, many asking whether utilities would be waived. PECO, Philadelphia Gas Works and the Water Department said they would be.

Many residents are also wondering whether there would be any city help for those displaced or those without flood insurance.

“We probably have to know in advance how many homeowners and what is the amount of damage. Understanding that Philadelphia directly supplying a large amount of money at the moment in the middle of this pandemic and depression is going to be challenging for us to do,” Kenney said.

But that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be other assistance.

So far, city officials say a disaster zone has not been declared by state or federal officials.

If that were to happen, federal funds could help those displaced.