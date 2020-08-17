PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, we got our first look at the Eagles as they get ready for their season opener next month in Washington. Under normal circumstances, the opening of Eagles’ training camp would have happened last month.

But with the threat of COVID-19 hanging in the air, things have certainly changed throughout sports, and at the NovaCare Complex.

Most years, fans would be here taking photos, wearing their Eagles gear. There would be autographs and smiles and cheering.

Instead, it’s just the players, coaches and select masked media here today.

The Eagles even moved the weight room outside for added distancing.

It just feels different.

But there was football action for the first time publicly, as we saw Carson Wentz and crew prepping for Week 1 on Sept. 13 in Washington.

Remember, there will be no preseason games to get ready for this time around.

But we saw some familiar faces Monday, like DeSean Jackson and Zach Ertz.

Jason Peters, 38, is back and he will learn a new position, right guard, as he takes over for the injured Brandon Brooks. But he sat out today, he’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury. It does not appear to be serious.

Head coach Doug Pederson spoke on the expectations with camp underway, but no preseason.

“The first game is a real game, it’s a game that matters and it counts. So one of the things we have to do as a staff, not only just the coaching staff but the personnel staff, is make sure we have the right guys going down to Washington for Week 1,” Pederson said. “Without having games to evaluate and critique, mistakes get magnified.”

Some injury news: Peters is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

But two big ones to note: DE Derek Barnett is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and the most serious is free agent newcomer Javon Hargrave. He will miss multiple weeks with an upper-body injury.

It’s a huge blow already to the Eagles’ D-line.