PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have officially begun padded practices. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are no Eagles pre-season games this year.
Leaving practices as the only way players will get a sense of the team before the season starts.
Monday’s padded practice was allowed to run for 90 minutes.
They can increase by 15 minutes per day and the Birds are permitted to a maximum of 14 padded practices before the start of the season.
Head Coach Doug Pederson, who had COVID-19, but has since recovered, spoke to the media this morning.
“There’s a fine line with the amount of reps that our starters take and get compared to some of these guys that are backup guys or situational role players for us that we need to get evaluations on,” Pederson said. “We don’t have a whole lot of time obviously, so we have to make the most of these opportunities, especially these padded sessions that we have in the next couple weeks.”
