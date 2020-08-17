Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another round of COVID-19 relief funding is available for Pennsylvania small businesses. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf spoke in front of a day care that got a grant.
He said many other small businesses need the help.
“When this pandemic is finally over, we’re all going to need stores to shop in. We’re all going to need restaurants to go to with our friends. We’re going to need mechanics, barbers, manufacturers and florists,” Wolf said.
Applications are open now. The grants are between $5,000 and $50,000.
At least half of the grants will go to historically disadvantaged businesses.
