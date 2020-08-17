PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy who had just gotten a treat from an ice cream truck was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The boy is now fighting for his life.

The victim’s grandmother identified the boy as 4-year-old Christopher Currid. Police are looking for the driver as Christopher remains in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.

It was a horrifying moment that nearly took a witness’s breath away.

“It’s hard to describe. I screamed for him to stop and then he hit him and I seen him shoot up in the air and I couldn’t really breath I don’t think,” the witness said.

This neighbor, who chose not to be identified, was sitting on his porch when he saw the moment of impact when a 4-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6600 block of Keystone Street.

“A young boy, 4 years old, was getting ice cream with his father. The ice cream truck was double-parked in the northbound lane of Keystone Street and a silver-colored vehicle passed that ice cream truck, striking the 4-year-old boy and leaving the scene,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

“He’s an animal, didn’t even pump the brakes, didn’t even care what he hit. The kid went up in the air, it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the witness said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver crossed the double line to get around the ice cream truck and never stopped.

All police have to go by are these images of the silver car thought to be involved.

“If you see an ice cream truck parked, you need to be careful. Kids are thinking about ice cream, they’re not thinking about a moving vehicle. You have to be careful driving and you also have to be careful crossing the street,” Overwise said.

The Accident Investigations Division is piecing together evidence from the scene using cameras from the neighborhood and witness accounts while the child continues to fight for his life.

“An officer stopped by this morning and I’ll just say he and his family, they need your prayers,” Overwise said.

Christopher’s grandmother says he has serious head injuries.

Meanwhile, the Fraternal Order of Police is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.