PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman surrendered to police after a barricade situation at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened Sunday morning along the 3600 block of Red Lion Road.

According to police, an emotionally disturbed pregnant woman armed with a weapon that had a scope and laser on it approached an officer. The officer attempted to talk to the woman but she walked away went into the apartment building and refused to come out.

A barricade was declared at 10:43 a.m.

Police say instead of using force, the officer called for backup.

“The woman that came out, with a gun and said that she was going to kill herself. As a result she had it pointed to an officer who showed great restraint,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. Jeff Campbell The officer came up to the location for a parking ticket, that’s how dangerous this job is, for him showing that restraint it was unbelievable.”

The suspect was taken into custody after surrendering to police and the scene was cleared at 12:08 p.m.

It was determined that the weapon was actually a BB gun.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

There were no injuries to civilians or police.