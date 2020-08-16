Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in custody after a barricade situation at an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened Sunday morning along the 3600 block of Red Lion Road.
According to police, a woman armed with a gun ran into the apartment building and refused to come out. A barricade was declared at 10:43 a.m.
The suspect was taken into custody by police and the scene was cleared at 12:08 p.m.
It was determined that the gun was actually a BB gun.
No injuries to civilians or police were reported.
