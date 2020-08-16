CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia shooting has left a man dead, police say. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 55th and Vine Streets.

Police say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm by occupants of a burgundy Sedan.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

