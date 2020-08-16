Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men were hospitalized after a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot four times in his left leg and a 20-year-old man was shot once in the back. A 19-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his ear.
Another Violent Weekend Continues To Shine Light On Philadelphia’s Gun Violence Crisis
All three victims were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police say.
No arrests have been made thus far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.