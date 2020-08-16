PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating after five people were shot at a block party in North Philadelphia. Officials say there were hundreds of people at the party and one of the five victims was a 16-year-old boy.

All five victims are reportedly in stable condition but block parties are becoming a growing problem for Philadelphia police.

The party was being held at 10th and Brown Streets on Saturday night.

Police say they were getting calls about the block party but before they could respond, shots were fired.

Officials say the victims were a 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man, 26-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

All of the victims were shot in their lower body and are expected to recover.

Two of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and the other three were taken to Jefferson.

Block parties are not being permitted by the city until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An investigation is ongoing.