PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another violent weekend in Philadelphia is signaling a gun violence crisis in the city. The tally of gunshot victims is rising quickly. Since midnight Saturday, at least 12 people have been shot, two of them killed. All told this weekend, at least 29 people have been shot. Police say five of those who were gunned down were attending a block party in North Philly.

“It’s just a shame. It’s a shame that that happened,” a Philadelphia resident said.

Nervous neighbors are reacting to the state of their neighborhood.

Mounds of trash were left behind at 10th and Brown Streets. That is were five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It was a sight,” a resident said. “I never seen nothing like that in my life.”

Police responded to what they called a block party going on with as many as 200 people when several men started firing at police. No officers were injured or discharged their weapons.

Neighbors say the group of hundreds of people was memorializing a man who was shot a few years ago.

They say the crowd was mostly peaceful until a group on motorcycles rode by and shot into the crowd.

“With no regards,” a resident said. “I don’t understand it. I really don’t. I don’t understand how somebody can be that heartless and shoot into a crowd of people like that.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw believes someone could step up and identify the shooters.

“There were a lot of people out here,” Outlaw said. “We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying, figuring out exactly what happened.”

Among the victims in the North Philadelphia shooting, is a 16-year-old boy. Police say the other victims include three men — 18 years old, 21 years old and 26 years old — and a 19-year-old woman.

All the victims were shot in the lower body and are expected to recover.

Investigators found 29 AR-15 rounds and 10 40 caliber rounds at the scene. A magazine was recovered from one of the shooting victims.

It’s important to note that while these block parties are happening more frequently in the city, they’re currently not permitted by officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This wasn’t the only overnight shooting.

A 40-year-old man was shot once in the chest and killed Sunday morning on the 4700 block of Lansing Street just before 5 a.m. in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood. Police say the call came in as a burglary.

Another man was fatally shot on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue in Parkside. The victim was shot 10 times throughout the body around 3:30 a.m.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two men are in critical condition following two separate shootings across the city.

One is a 24-year-old man who was shot once in the back and abdomen on the 2700 block of Judson Street just at 6:26 a.m. The other is a 23-year-old man who was shot twice on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue just after 2:04 a.m.

Two additional men are in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds during the overnight hours Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the upper back and suffered a graze wound to his bicep near 56th Street and Willows Avenue at 5:15 a.m. And a 27-year-old was shot in the hand at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 4:21 a.m. and transported to a local medical center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the overnight shooting incidents.

The shootings happened hours after the city held a gun give-back program.

“We’re in a race to save life,” EMIR Healing Center representative Chantay Love said.

A total of 43 guns were turned in on Saturday, including 33 handguns, 10 long guns — one being a sawed-off shotgun.

“Our neighborhoods have turned into cemeteries and we’re trying to turn it back into neighborhoods,” Love said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.