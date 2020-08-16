Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday and Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has selected Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle to speak. Boyle will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday.
The DNC says Boyle will offer ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward.
Boyle has been in Washington since 2015.
He represents the 2nd congressional district. It includes all of Northeast Philadelphia.
