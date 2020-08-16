PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a dreary end to the weekend across the Philadelphia region. Showers developed overnight as a surface low tracked just south of the region.

The low will be the biggest player in the forecast over the short term during the day Sunday and into the night.

Overall the low will sit towards the south for most of the day, so best chances for rain will be from the I-95 corridor and south across New Jersey and Delaware

Heading north showers will be possible but chances wain pretty quickly the farther north you travel.

Sunday will generally be dreary and cloudy — with cooler than normal temperatures only topping out in the mid-70s.

Expect the breeze to be noticeable too, with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight as the low exits, showers will taper off leaving mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s.

The region will start the week with a warmer and more humid Monday as we wait for an afternoon front to move in.

The front will bring chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could possibly become severe with strong winds.

Following Monday’s front, Tuesday is expected to be a picture-perfect day with sunny skies, low humidity and pleasant temperatures, likely in the low to mid-80s.

The refreshing conditions will be short-lived though as the front that brought the thunderstorms on Monday will be sitting close by to the south and as we move into Wednesday should start to lift back north — getting close to the region if not into it.

This will bring an increase in the humidity once again and a few chances for spotty thunderstorms Wednesday through the end of the week on Friday.

Overall temperatures for the end of the workweek will still remain pretty seasonable in the mid to upper 80s before the area sees a more substantial thunderstorm chance heading into the coming weekend.