Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has been putting stress on food pantries. Chosen 300 Ministries is still finding a way to feed those who need help.
On Sunday, they held their weekly morning worship and served meals in the rain at Love Park.
Chosen 300 says their mission doesn’t stop because of bad weather.
“They’re going hungry and a lot of us can go to a restaurant, do take out, take it home and enjoy it. We can go anywhere we want to, like our refrigerator and cook a meal but these folks don’t have that option. So come out here to Love Park to be able to get a great meal,” Executive Director Brian Jenkins said.
Chosen 300 Ministries serves meals at three locations six days a week, year-round.
You must log in to post a comment.