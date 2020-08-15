Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect after a home invasion in the Tioga section of Philadelphia sends a woman to the hospital. This happened on the 3300 block of Sydenham Street around 4:22 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a suspect described as a man around 5-foot-7 and wearing a face mask and a dark-colored shirt entered the through an unlocked front door.
Once inside police say the suspect struck a 42-year-old woman multiple times with a shotgun.
Nothing was stolen and the suspect fled the scene in a gray Ford minivan.
Four other adults and four juveniles were inside the home at the time of the incident.
The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and hand. She is listed in stable condition at the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.