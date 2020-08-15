NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill in North Wildwood has been charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order. Police say the bar specifically failed to adhere to social distancing regulations.
According to police, officers responded to the bar on West Spruce Street around 12:34 a.m. on Aug. 9 and saw a large number of people crowded around the upstairs, outside patio bar known as Tiki Topz.
Officers also say social distancing regulations were not being enforced by staff at that location.
Police say Flip Flopz management had received prior warnings after complaints of repeated violations.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the incident and authorized charges.
The bar’s owner, Joseph Mahoney, Jr, 34, was charged with a disorderly persons offense, in violation of governor’s executive order #150, according to police.
Mahoney was later served with a summons.
