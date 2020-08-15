Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Chester and Delaware Counties are recommending the school year stay online until at least Oct. 9. At the moment, school districts in those counties have plans ranging from all in-person to all online.
Health officials say their recommendation to start all online will mitigate any anticipated rise in cases as summer vacations end.
After Oct. 9, the recommendations call for districts to assess their ability to add in-person classes.
The recommendation exempts special education, early childhood development, or career and vocational programs.
