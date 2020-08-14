Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — An Upper Darby grocery store damaged by floods from Tropical Storm Isaias is welcoming customers once again. The Fresh Grocer on South 69th Street reopened its doors early Friday morning.
Owners say the employees have worked day and night to repair the store and restock the shelves.
This is how the store looked after last week’s storm dumped four feet of water inside the supermarket.
We’re told thousands of dollars in inventory was ruined and millions of dollars in equipment was destroyed.
